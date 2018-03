March 6 (Reuters) - Invuo Technologies Ab:

* MEAWALLET SIGNS CONTRACT WITH A NORDIC NON-BANKING FINANCIAL INSTITUTION TO DELIVER MEA TOKEN PLATFORM AND MEA MASTERPASS

* VALUE OF CONTRACT WILL BE AROUND EUR 650,000 OVER A THREE YEAR PERIOD

* IMPLEMENTATION IS SCHEDULED FOR SECOND AND Q3 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)