BRIEF-Invuo To Carry Out Directed Share Issue Of About SEK 26 Million

March 6 (Reuters) - INVUO TECHNOLOGIES AB:

* ‍MET AN AGREEMENT WITH AJ GROUP​

* ‍AGREEMENT ENTAILS THAT AJ GROUP WILL INVEST APPROXIMATELY SEK 52MILLION IN SHARES AND BY ACQUIRING SDS LOANS​

* ‍BOARD RESOLVED ON A DIRECTED ISSUE OF SHARES OF ABOUT SEK 26 MILLION TO NEW STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER AJ GROUP​

* SAYS ‍AJ GROUP WILL PURCHASE LOANS HELD BY INVUO IN SEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF SEK 20 MILLION​

* ‍AFTER RESOLUTION OF ISSUE OF SHARES AND WARRANTS AJ GROUP WILL BE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER WITH JUST LESS THAN 20 % OF SHARES IN CO