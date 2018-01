Jan 25 (Reuters) - IOI Corporation Bhd:

* ENTERED SHARE ACQUISITION AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER 100% OF THE COMPANY’S EQUITY INTEREST HELD IN IOI EDIBLE OILS (HK) LIMITED TO LODERS

* TRANSFER FREE FROM ANY ENCUMBRANCES AND TOGETHER WITH ALL RIGHTS AND BENEFITS ATTACHING THERETO, IN EXCHANGE FOR USD72.70 MILLION Source text:(bit.ly/2FezfAN) Further company coverage: