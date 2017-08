July 26 (Reuters) - IOK Company Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to merge with its entertainment subsidiary, which is engaged in entertainer management business

* Says merger ratio is 1:0 between the company and the entertainment subsidiary

* The company will survive and the entertainment subsidiary will be dissolved after merger

* Expected merger effective date is Sep. 30

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/FambqA

