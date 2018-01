Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications Sa:

* IS FINALIZING LATE STAGE NEGOTIATIONS FOR CONTRACTS WITH AT LEAST FOUR PROTON THERAPY PROSPECTS THAT HAD BEEN EXPECTED TO BE SIGNED IN 2017

* CONTINUES TO BE CONFIDENT IN SIGNING THESE CONTRACTS

* COMPANY WILL NOT MEET ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FULL YEAR 2017 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND WILL REPORT A NEGATIVE REBIT

* EXPECTS TO RETURN TO A POSITIVE REBIT AND NET PROFIT AFTER TAX IN 2018

* IS WITHDRAWING ALL OTHER GUIDANCE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)