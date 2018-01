Jan 5 (Reuters) - ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA:

* SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH INVAP FOR ADDITIONAL GANTRY TREATMENT ROOM AT CNEA

* NEW EQUIPMENT ORDER HAS BEEN BOOKED IN 2017 AND IS WORTH BETWEEN EUR 10 AND 15 MILLION TO IBA, INCLUDING A MULTI-YEAR SERVICE AGREEMENT

* IBA EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A DOWN PAYMENT FOR THIS NEW CONTRACT IN COMING WEEKS