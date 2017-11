BRIEF-Ionis eligible to get nearly $800 mln in milestones from deal with Janssen

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals licenses second orally delivered antisense drug to Janssen

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - licensed second orally delivered generation 2.5 antisense drug to Janssen Biotech, Inc. for which Ionis earned $5 million​

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals -Janssen to now assume all global development, regulatory, commercialization responsibilities for IONIS-JBI2-2.5(RX )for GI diseases​

* Ionis Pharma- ‍under global collaboration deal with Janssen, co eligible to receive nearly $800 million in regulatory, sales milestone payments, others

* Ionis Pharma- ‍in addition, will receive tiered royalties that on average are double-digits on sales from any product that is successfully commercialized​

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍IONIS-JBI1-2.5(RX), first collaboration target, was licensed to Janssen last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: