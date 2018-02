Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IONIS LICENCES NEW ANTISENSE DRUG FOR KIDNEY DISEASE TO ASTRAZENECA

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ‍IT HAS LICENSED IONIS-AZ5-2.5(RX) (AZD2373) TO GLOBAL, SCIENCE-LED BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY ASTRAZENECA​

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍IONIS WILL RECEIVE A $30 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT FROM ASTRAZENECA FOR IONIS-AZ5-2.5(RX)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)