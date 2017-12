Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IONIS’ LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR HUNTINGTON‘S DISEASE DRUG, IONIS-HTT RX, RECEIVES HART-SCOTT-RODINO CLEARANCE

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IONIS HAS EARNED A $45 MILLION LICENSE FEE FROM ROCHE

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ROCHE IS NOW RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL IONIS-HTT(RX) DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES AND COSTS