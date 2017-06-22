FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals entered into agreements with affiliates of Biomed Realty L.P

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* On June 19, co entered into agreements with affiliates of Biomed Realty L.P - SEC filing

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - ‍pursuant to which co will purchase real property located at 2855 Gazelle Court, Carlsbad, California for purchase price of $79.4 million​

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - ‍pursuant to which co will purchase real property located at 2282 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California for a purchase price of $14.0 million​

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - ‍sale is scheduled to close in July 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

