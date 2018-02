BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share of $0.02‍​

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IONIS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $172.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.01, REVENUE VIEW $124.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS-‍AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED TO $665 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2016​

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍CASH BALANCE AT DEC 31, 2017 INCLUDED PROCEEDS FROM AKCEA‘S 2017 IPO AND NOVARTIS’ INVESTMENT IN AKCEA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: