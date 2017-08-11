FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
August 11, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Ionis to independently advance inotersen and IONIS-FB-L Rx

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis to independently advance inotersen and IONIS-FB-L Rx

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Has retained all rights to inotersen and IONIS-FB-L(Rx).

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - As part of reprioritization of pipeline and strategic review of rare diseases business, GSK declined its options on both drugs

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Plans to file for marketing authorization for inotersen this year to support a commercial launch of inotersen in 2018.

* Ionis Pharma- Plans to initiate first phase 2 study with IONIS-FB-L(Rx) in patients with dry amd later this year, studies in other indications in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

