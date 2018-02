Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ioof Holdings Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS TO RECOGNISE A NON-CASH GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $28.3 MILLION FOR HY​

* ‍IMPAIRMENT WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON IOOF'S UNDERLYING NET PROFIT AFTER TAX (UNPAT) OR ON DETERMINATION OF ITS HALF YEAR DIVIDEND​