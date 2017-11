Nov 29 (Reuters) - Iou Financial Inc:

* IOU FINANCIAL INC. RELEASES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* IOU FINANCIAL INC - ‍IOU RECORDED GROSS REVENUE DURING Q2 OF $4.5 MILLION VERSUS $5.7 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* IOU FINANCIAL INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02