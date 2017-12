BRIEF-Iovance Biotherapeutics Announces Manufacturing Decision, Provides Clinical Updates

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc:

* IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES MANUFACTURING DECISION, PROVIDES CLINICAL UPDATES AND HIGHLIGHTS PIPELINE EXPANSION AT ANALYST DAY 2017

* IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS - SELECTED ITS GEN 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS FOR ALL THREE PHASE 2 TRIALS, ALL FUTURE TIL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

* IOVANCE - PROTOCOLS FOR 3 EXISTING STUDIES HAVE BEEN AMENDED TO ALLOW ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS WITH TIL MANUFACTURED WITH GEN 2 PROCESS

* IOVANCE - COHORT 1 OF C-144-01 MELANOMA STUDY WILL BE CLOSED AND NEW PATIENTS WILL BE ENROLLED IN COHORT 2

* IOVANCE - PHASE 2 STUDY IN PD-1 AND PD-L1 NAÏVE NSCLC PATIENTS WILL INITIATE IN H1 2018

* IOVANCE - MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER TO INITIATE 2 BASKET STUDIES IN SARCOMA & PLATINUM RESISTANT OVARIAN CANCER

