Jan 24 (Reuters) - Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc:

* IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - ‍INTENDS TO OFFER AND SELL $125 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING​

* IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ITS ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS FOR ITS CURRENT PRODUCT CANDIDATES​