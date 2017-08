July 18 (Reuters) - Ip Group Plc:

* Improved offer for Touchstone Innovations Plc

* IP Group announces terms of its improved offer for Touchstone

* Under terms of improved offer, each Touchstone shareholder to be entitled to receive 2.2178 new IP Group shares for each Touchstone share

* Touchstone shareholders would own about 34 percent; and IP Group shareholders would own about 66 percent of combined group