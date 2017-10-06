FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IPCO International ‍says unit in Anlu intends to build new gas pipeline
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 6, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-IPCO International ‍says unit in Anlu intends to build new gas pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ipco International Ltd

* ‍Unit in Anlu intends to build new gas pipeline from Xiaochang Gateway Station to Anlu new sub-station

* ‍New pipeline will enable anlu subsidiary to increase its natural gas supply to 880 million cubic meters per annum​

* ‍Anlu gas pipeline expansion construction expected to commence in 2018 at total cost of about RMB70 million​

* Construction not expected to have material impact on group’s EPS for FY ending April 30, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.