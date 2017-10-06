BRIEF-IPCO International ‍says unit in Anlu intends to build new gas pipeline

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ipco International Ltd

* ‍Unit in Anlu intends to build new gas pipeline from Xiaochang Gateway Station to Anlu new sub-station

* ‍New pipeline will enable anlu subsidiary to increase its natural gas supply to 880 million cubic meters per annum​

* ‍Anlu gas pipeline expansion construction expected to commence in 2018 at total cost of about RMB70 million​

* Construction not expected to have material impact on group's EPS for FY ending April 30, 2018​