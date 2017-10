Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ipic Gmtn Ltd:

* IPIC - HAS NOW RECEIVED FUNDS REQUIRED BY 12 AUGUST 2017 FOR EXTENSION AGREED WITH MINISTER OF FINANCE MALAYSIA AND 1MDB TO BE EFFECTIVE

* IPIC GMTN-MOF, 1MDB HAVE UNTIL 31 AUG TO COMPLETE PERFORMANCE OF PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS THAT WERE INITIALLY DUE TO BE PERFORMED BY 31 JULY 2017