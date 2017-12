Dec 27 (Reuters) - Ipic Gmtn Ltd:

* ‍UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT WITH 1MDB AND MOF INC.​

* ‍NOW RECEIVED ALL FUNDS REQUIRED TO BE PAID TO IPIC BY 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* IPIC GMTN - ‍RECIEVED FUNDS UNDER SETTLEMENT WITH MINISTER OF FINANCE MALAYSIA AND 1MALAYSIA DEVELOPMENT BERHAD AND CONSENT AWARD MADE ON 9 MAY 2017​