June 19 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA:

* IPSEN SA - IPSEN AND ITS PARTNER EXELIXIS ANNOUNCE INDEPENDENT RADIOLOGY COMMITTEE REVIEW CONFIRMS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 CABOSUN TRIAL OF CABOZANTINIB VERSUS SUNITINIB IN PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

* E.U. REGULATORY SUBMISSION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR Q3 2017

* IRC CONFIRMS CABOZANTINIB SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL COMPARED TO SUNITINIB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)