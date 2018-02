BRIEF-Ipsen FY IFRS Operating Income Up At 397.2 Million Euros

Feb 15 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA:

* IPSEN DELIVERS STRONG 2017 RESULTS WITH 21.1%1 SALES GROWTH AND CORE OPERATING MARGIN INCREASE OF 3.4 POINTS AND EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT FURTHER GROWTH IN SALES AND MARGIN IN 2018

* ‍FULL YEAR 2017 GROUP SALES GROWTH OF 21.1%​

* ‍FULL YEAR 2017 CORE OPERATING MARGIN AT 26.4%, UP 3.4 POINTS​

* ‍FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OF GROUP SALES GROWTH GREATER THAN 16.0%​

* ‍FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 CORE OPERATING MARGIN GREATER THAN 28.0% OF NET SALES​

* FY IFRS OPERATING INCOME EUR 397.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 304.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY IFRS CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR 272.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 226.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP SALES EUR 1.91‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.58 BILLION UR AGO

* FY FREE CASH FLOW EUR ‍​309.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 228.8 MILLION YEAR AGO