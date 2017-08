July 21 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA:

* RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR APPROVAL OF XERMELO‍​

* POSITIVE OPINION BASED ON RESULTS OF TWO RANDOMIZED PHASE 3 TRIALS, TELESTAR AND TELECAST

* APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF CARCINOID SYNDROME DIARRHEA IN PATIENTS INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED BY SOMATOSTATIN ANALOGUE THERAPY‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)