Nov 10 (Reuters) - IQE PLC:

* ‍SUCCESSFULLY PLACED 67.9 MILLION NEW SHARES OF 1 PENCE EACH IN CO, AT A PRICE OF 140 PENCE PER SHARE, RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT £95 MILLION

* ‍CANACCORD GENUITY LTD, STIFEL NICOLAUS EUROPE LTD AND PEEL HUNT LLP ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS IN RELATION TO PLACING