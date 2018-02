BRIEF-IQE Appoints KPMG LLP As New Auditor

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Iqe Plc:

* APPOINTS KPMG LLP (“KPMG”) AS ITS NEW AUDITOR, FOLLOWING A COMPETITIVE REVIEW PROCESS IN DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍KPMG WILL AUDIT COMPANY‘S 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS, WHICH ARE DUE TO BE PUBLISHED ON 20 MARCH 2018​

* ‍KPMG REPLACES PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP (“PWC”) WHO HAD ACTED AS IQE‘S AUDITORS SINCE 2005​

* ‍PWC PROVIDED COMPANY WITH A WRITTEN STATEMENT -NO MATTERS WHICH NEEDED TO BE BROUGHT TO ATTENTION OF COMPANY'S MEMBERS, CREDITORS OR DIRECTORS​