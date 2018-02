BRIEF-IQE Plc Says Remains Confident In Its Outlook For 2018

Feb 5 (Reuters) - IQE Plc:

* ‍NOTES REPORT PUBLISHED BY SHADOWFALL CAPITAL & RESEARCH LLP​

* ‍ALLEGATIONS CONTAINED WITHIN REPORT ARE WITHOUT MERIT AND PROVIDE A MISLEADING ANALYSIS OF COMPANY‘S FINANCIAL POSITION​

* ‍CENTRAL THESIS OF THIS REPORT IS A FUNDAMENTAL MISREPRESENTATION OF PROFIT AND CASH GENERATION OF IQE​

* ‍SHADOWFALL MADE NO ATTEMPT TO REVIEW ITS REPORT WITH IQE PRIOR TO ITS PUBLICATION​

* ‍RE-ITERATES THAT IT EXPECTS FULL YEAR REVENUE TO BE AHEAD OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍WAFER SALES ARE ON TRACK TO DELIVER STRONG DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN 2017​

* ‍COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018​