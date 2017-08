July 20 (Reuters) - IQE Plc:

* Says ‍group announces that it expects to deliver revenues of c. 70 million stg for first half​

* Says ‍overall hy wafer sales are expected to grow by c.16 pct against H1 2016​

* Says ‍following devaluation of sterling in June 2016, currency provided a tailwind of c.10 pct year on year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)