Feb 27 (Reuters) - Iqiyi Inc

* IQIYI INC FILES FOR U.S. IPO OF UP TO $1.5 BILLION - SEC FILING

* IQIYI INC SAYS IT HAS APPLIED TO HAVE ITS ADS LISTED ON NASDAQ UNDER THE SYMBOL “IQ”

* IQIYI INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C., CREDIT SUISSE, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO Source text (bit.ly/2oBNxoq) Further company coverage: [Iqiyi Inc]