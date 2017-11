Nov 28 (Reuters) - IQVIA Holdings Inc:

* IQVIA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING

* IQVIA HOLDINGS INC - ‍PRICING OF UNDERWRITTEN, SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF 10 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK BY CERTAIN OF ITS EXISTING STOCKHOLDERS​

* IQVIA HOLDINGS INC - ‍IQVIA INTENDS TO REPURCHASE FROM UNDERWRITER 2.5 MILLION SHARES​

* IQVIA HOLDINGS-REPURCHASE WILL BE COMPLETED OUTSIDE CO‘S EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM, UNDER WHICH CO HAS ABOUT $195 MILLION OF REMAINING AVAILABILITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: