BRIEF-Ireland's eir says talks with potential investor continue

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Irish telecoms firm eir:

* CEO Richard Moat says talks between shareholder and potential investor still in progress; declines further comment

* “If those discussions were terminated we would have had to have made another announcement and we haven’t done so, so clearly they are still in progress,” Moat says

* CEO says seeing continued macroeconomic tailwind in Ireland, company performance ‘very positive’

* CEO sees continued flow of exclusive content key for company, but no significant step up in resources invested

* eir CFO Huib Costermans says on track to achieve target of low-single-digit EBIDTA growth for full year

* CFO says capex to remain elevated, but says company will generate cash this year

* eir reports underlying Q1 revenue of €322 million, down 2% year on year; says due to exiting low margin business lines within eir business division

* Q1 EBITDA of €125 million, up €3 million or 2% year on year; operating costs down 4 pct y/y (Reporting By Conor Humphries)