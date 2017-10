Sept 26 (Reuters) - Investors Real Estate Trust

* IRET announces pricing of public offering of 6.625% series C cumulative redeemable preferred shares

* Investors Real Estate Trust - ‍pricing of underwritten public offering of 4 million 6.625% series C cumulative redeemable preferred shares at $25.00/share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)