BRIEF-Iridex Q2 revenue falls 16 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Iridex Corp:

* Iridex announces 2017 second quarter, six-month financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 16 percent to $10 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $43 million to $46 million

* Iridex Corp - qtrly ‍net loss per share $ 0.24​

* Iridex sees ‍fy 2017 reduced anticipated sales of g6 systems to a range of 350 to 400 and g6 probe shipments to range of 30,000 to 35,000​

* Iridex - ‍continues to expect revenue growth to be more heavily weighted towards second half of 2017​

* Iridex sees ‍revenue from its medical retina and surgical retina businesses will decline in mid-to-high single digits for fy 2017​