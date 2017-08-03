BRIEF-Iridex Q2 revenue falls 16 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Iridex Corp:
* Iridex announces 2017 second quarter, six-month financial results
* Q2 revenue fell 16 percent to $10 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $43 million to $46 million
* Iridex Corp - qtrly net loss per share $ 0.24
* Iridex sees fy 2017 reduced anticipated sales of g6 systems to a range of 350 to 400 and g6 probe shipments to range of 30,000 to 35,000
* Iridex - continues to expect revenue growth to be more heavily weighted towards second half of 2017
* Iridex - continues to expect revenue growth to be more heavily weighted towards second half of 2017

* Iridex sees revenue from its medical retina and surgical retina businesses will decline in mid-to-high single digits for fy 2017