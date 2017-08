Aug 1 (Reuters) - Iris Corporation Bhd:

* Announces resdesignation of Rozabil Rozamujib Bin Abdul Rahman as executive deputy chairman

* Says resignation of Tan Sri Razali Bin Ismail as independent and non executive chairman

* Announces redesignation of Datuk Nik Azman Bin Mohd Zain as non independent and non executive chairman Source text (bit.ly/2ufBDBB)(bit.ly/2vosHic)(bit.ly/2w0TBtN) Further company coverage: