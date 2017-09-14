FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Irish telecoms firm eir says owners approached by potential investor
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2017 / 7:53 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Irish telecoms firm eir says owners approached by potential investor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Irish telecoms firm Eircom Holdings (Ireland) Limited, says:

* Major shareholders of Eircom Holdings S.A. have informed board that they have been approached by a potential investor

* Eircom Holdings S.A. is the ultimate holding company of eircom Holdings (Ireland) Limited, which trades as eir

* Shareholders say investor may wish to make a significant investment in Eircom Holdings S.A. alongside existing major shareholders

* Major shareholders, in informing the board, have affirmed their continuing commitment to their investment in ehsa for foreseeable future

* There can be no certainty that discussions between shareholders of ehsa and potential investor will result in a transaction

* Eircom Holdnigs S.A. major shareholders include hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Davidson Kempner Capital Source text : [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.