BRIEF-IRobot Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.16

Feb 7 (Reuters) - IRobot Corp:

* IROBOT REPORTS RECORD FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR REVENUE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q4 REVENUE $326.9 MILLION VERSUS $212.5 MILLION

* ‍IN 2018, EXPECT TO CROSS BILLION-DOLLAR REVENUE THRESHOLD AND DELIVER $1.05 TO $1.08 BILLION IN REVENUE​

* ‍ IN 2018, EXPECT OPERATING INCOME OF $86 TO $96 MILLION AND EPS OF $2.10 TO $2.35​

* FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE INCLUDED A NEGATIVE $0.41 IMPACT FROM NEW TAX REFORM

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25, REVENUE VIEW $319.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.70, REVENUE VIEW $1.02 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: