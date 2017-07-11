BRIEF-I'rom Group unit ID Pharma concludes iPS cell generation technology licensing agreement with UK-based Axol Bioscience

July 11 (Reuters) - I'rom Group Co Ltd

* Says co's wholly owned unit, ID Pharma, concluded an iPS cell generation technology licensing agreement with UK-based Axol Bioscience Ltd

* Says unit grants non-exclusive rights of iPS cell related research, sales and service and sublicense rights to Axol Bioscience Ltd

* Says unit will receive upfront payments, iPS cell sales and service related income and royalty from Axol Bioscience Ltd

