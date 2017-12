Dec 12 (Reuters) - Iron Mountain Inc:

* IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES DEBT OFFERING

* IRON MOUNTAIN - PROPOSED OFFERING BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF A TOTAL OF $825 MILLION OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028

* IRON MOUNTAIN - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM CURRENT, PREVIOUS OFFERING TO FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE OF ACQUISITION OF IO DATA CENTERS, LLC