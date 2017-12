Dec 12 (Reuters) - Iron Mountain Inc:

* ORPORATED PRICES DEBT OFFERING

* IRON MOUNTAIN- ‍PRICED AN OFFERING BY WAY OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF A TOTAL OF $825 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 5.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028​

* ‍NOTES WILL BE FULLY AND UNCONDITIONALLY GUARANTEED BY COMPANY'S SUBSIDIARIES THAT GUARANTEE EACH SERIES OF ITS EXISTING NOTES​