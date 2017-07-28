FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iron Mountain to acquire Denver data center business for about $130 million
July 28, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Iron Mountain to acquire Denver data center business for about $130 million

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Iron Mountain Inc

* Iron Mountain to acquire Denver data center business for approximately $130 million; transaction expands footprint into western U.S. data center market and supports company’s strategic plan

* Iron Mountain - ‍deal would deliver more than 9 mw of existing data center capacity and provide expansion capability for an additional 7 mw​

* Iron Mountain Inc says company expects earnings per share dilution of $0.01 to $0.02 in 2017 and for acquisition to be accretive in 2019 following integratio

* Iron Mountain Inc - ‍intends to fund purchase with approximately $73.5 million from a private placement of stock to seller and $54.5 million in cash​

* Company projects a stabilized return of in mid teens following build-out and lease-up of expansion capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

