FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.30
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.30

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals provides second quarter 2017 investor update

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.28

* Q2 loss per share $0.30

* Q2 revenue $65.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals - sees ‍combined Allergan, Ironwood total 2017 marketing and sales expenses for Linzess to be in range of $250 million to $280 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.