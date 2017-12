BRIEF-IRRAS Announces Voluntary Recall On IRRAflow Device

Dec 13 (Reuters) - IRRAS AB:

* IRRAS ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY RECALL ON ITS IRRAFLOW™ DEVICE DUE TO AN ISOLATED INCIDENT OF A BATTERY MANUFACTURING FAILURE

* IRRAS BELIEVES THIS IS AN ISOLATED INCIDENT OF A MANUFACTURING FAILURE

* RELEVANT REGULATORY BODIES WILL BE NOTIFIED OF VOLUNTARY RECALL

* ‍DOES NOT ANTICIPATE LONG-TERM IMPACT IN ADOPTION AND CLINICAL USE OF IRRAFLOW DEVICE DUE TO ISOLATED INCIDENT​

* VOLUNTARY RECALL WILL AFFECT 2017 SALES OF IRRAFLOW™ ON TWO FRONTS

