Feb 21 (Reuters) - IRRAS AB:

* OCT-DEC REVENUE ACCOUNTED TO MSEK 0.7 (0.0)

* OCT-DEC OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) WAS MSEK -23.7 (-10.1).

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES NO DIVIDEND

* OCT-DEC NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO MSEK -23.2 (-10.4) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)