Jan 9 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI:

* SEES NET FEES & COMMISSIONS GROWTH TO BE GREATER THAN 15 PERCENT IN 2018

* SEES LOAN GROWTH AROUND 13-14 PERCENT FOR 2018‍​

* SEES NON-PERFORMING LOAN RATIO TO BE LESS THAN 3.0 PERCENT IN 2018

* SEES NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH AROUND 14-15 PERCENT IN 2018