Feb 2 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI:

* FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF 5.31 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.70 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 13.21 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 10.84 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 3.37 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.84 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* NON-PERFORMING LOANS AT END OF 2017 5.38 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.93 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO