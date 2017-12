Dec 12 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI:

* TO INCREASE ITS STAKES IN GERMANY BASED UNIT ISBANK AG BY 25.0 MILLION EUROS VIA PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

* SHARE CAPITAL OF UNIT ISBANK AG TO INCREASE TO 170.0 MILLION EUROS FROM 145.0 MILLION EUROS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)