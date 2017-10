Oct 3 (Reuters) - iSelect Ltd

* iSelect takes control of iMoney

* Company’s shareholding in iMoney to increase from 23.8 percent to 51.5 percent via purchase of US$4.15 million worth of shares from other iMoney shareholders

* After completion of deal, iSelect intends to invest a further US$4.0 million in a new capital raising in iMoney Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: