Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltd:

* Gets shareholders’ nod to raise authorized share capital from 200 million rupees to 250 million rupees

* Gets shareholders’ nod for authority to borrow money up to 500 million rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for authority to make investments up to 500 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fvGOIB Further company coverage: