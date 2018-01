Jan 17 (Reuters) - ISOFOL MEDICAL AB:

* SUCCESSFUL END-OF-PHASE 2 MEETING WITH FDA AND PHASE 3 PROGRAM FOR MODUFOLIN® AGREED

* ‍HAS HAD SUCCESSFUL REGULATORY MEETING WITH US FDA, IMPORTANT MILESTONE IN REGULATORY PROCESS​

* ‍PHASE III STUDY, ISO-CC-007, IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY 2020/2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)