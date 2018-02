Feb 8 (Reuters) - ISOFOL MEDICAL AB:

* ISOFOL REPORTS SUCCESSFUL OUTCOME FROM THE SCIENTIFIC ADVICE WITH THE EMA

* ‍RECEIVED POSITIVE FEEDBACK IN SCIENTIFIC ADVICE FROM EMA ON CANDIDATE DRUG ARFOLITIXORIN FOR TREATMENT OF COLON CANCER​

* ‍SIGNIFICANT PARAMETERS FOR PIVOTAL PHASE III STUDY HAS BEEN AGREED UPON WITH BOTH EMA AND FDA FOR MAA